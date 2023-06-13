Another round of municipal elections have concluded for the region. Congratulations are in order for all of the winners, including the incumbents in Bluefield and Princeton who were all re-elected.
In Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles won their at-large seats for another four-year term. Taylor won with 138 votes and Knowles was elected with 129 votes.
Challenger Ashley Carr picked up 57 votes and challenger Ashton Shaw got 54 votes.
As you can see by the above numbers, voter turnout was sparse.
According to Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther, 232 ballots were cast on election day, along with 160 early ballots.
So 392 people voted. That's not terrible, but it's not great either. We are talking about a city with a population of nearly 10,000 citizens.
Why did all of the city's registered voters decide to stay at home on election day?
The situation wasn't much better in neighboring Princeton in terms of voter turnout.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) were all reelected.
According to Princeton City Clerk Kenneth Clay, Graham was the top vote-getter with 247 votes, followed by Hill with 207 and Russell with 202.
Challenger Candace Vassallo-Wilson garnered 160 votes while Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield picked up 101.
Once again those numbers aren't horrible for a city election, but more citizens certainly should have voted.
We must do better as a region moving forward when it comes to voter turnout.
This fall it will be largely up to Virginia-side voters, who will be determining a number of local and statewide races in November, including control of the Virginia General Assembly.
Then, of course, all eyes will be on 2024 when control of the U.S. Congress, and the White House, will once again be up for grabs.
Everyone should vote in every election, including smaller city and town elections.
More area residents need to take an interest in their local government. It is always disappointing when voter turnout is low.
Let's try to do better as a region in all elections moving forward.
