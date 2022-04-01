Unfortunately, in the day and age we are living in, scams are a dime a dozen. They come via phone call, text message, e-mail and regular mail, and are easy to fall for if you aren’t careful.
In each instance, criminals are trying to get ahold of your personal information — a social security number, checking account number, credit card account, etc. That’s why we should all be vigilant, and extra careful when dealing with unsolicited phone calls, emails or text messages.
Some scams have been around for a while, including the lottery scam. Now, a new version of the lottery scam is circulating in Virginia.
According to the Virginia Lottery, officials have noticed a recent uptick in reports of this scheme. Here is how it normally works.
You receive an email, text message or letter proclaiming, “You’ve won the lottery!” While most people would like to win a big lottery jackpot, these unsolicited emails and text messages are coming from scammers trying to steal your money. According to the Virginia lottery, the scammer will try to get you to pay them a “fee” or “taxes” to collect a non-existent prize, or they may try to get your bank account number, claiming they’ll wire prize money into it.
Fake lottery scams take many forms. In most cases, the criminals try to convince intended victims they have won a large prize. They might falsely identify themselves as being with the Virginia Lottery or a familiar game, such as Mega Millions or Powerball.
Another trick is to send the winner a bogus check and ask the winner to send money back to cover expenses. It is only after victims have sent their own money that they discover the check they received is no good.
Many of the scammers operate overseas in areas where American law enforcement may not be able to reach them, the Virginia Lottery said last week. So, if a victim sends money, there’s a good chance it will never be recovered.
Furthermore, these fake lottery scams have been known to wipe out victims’ retirement savings, according to lottery officials.
The Virginia Lottery recommends the following precautions to help safeguard yourself from such scams:
• If someone says you have won a lottery that you have never played, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery if you didn’t buy a ticket or enter a lottery promotion.
• No real lottery tells winners to put up their own money in order to collect a prize they have already won. If you must pay a fee to collect your winnings, you haven’t won.
• If you are called, check the caller’s area code. If it’s from a foreign country, that’s a red flag. However, be aware that some con artists use technology that allows them to disguise their area code; although it may look like they’re calling from Virginia, they could be anywhere in the world.
• Be suspicious if an email contains misspellings or poor grammar.
• If you are told that you need to keep your “win” confidential, be suspicious.
• Just because a real lottery is mentioned does not necessarily make it a real prize. Someone may be using the lottery’s name without its permission or knowledge.
• Never give out personal information or send money unless you verify the company’s or solicitor’s legitimacy.
• If they offer to wire the “winnings” directly into your bank account, do not give them your bank account information.
• If you are told that you can “verify” the prize by calling a certain number, that number may be part of the scam. Instead of calling it, you should look up the name of the lottery or organization on your own to find out its real contact information.
• If you think someone on the phone is trying to scam you, hang up immediately. If you engage them in conversation, you could end up on a list that’s shared with other scammers.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Please don’t fall for this common lottery scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.