A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Mercer boy raising money for a trip to Dollywood through lemonade sales:
• I stopped the other day, he is a great kid and deserves to go. He has a great head on his shoulders and a bright future ahead of him! Keep it up buddy — Alex P.
• This is such a great story in place of all the negative. So happy for this young man. I hope you have fun! — Brandi W.
• Hope his trip is all he has dreamed of. I went there and loved it. Congratulations Jayden on your success! — Rebecca C.
• Awesome. Hope this young man has the time of his life — Sandi C.
• Amazing to read such positive news for a change. You will love Dollywood, we flew all the way from the UK to visit and it was amazing. Well done young man, enjoy every minute. Let’s hope Dolly sees your post and makes it extra-special — Si S.
• Awesome job, we are all proud of you! — Brenda R.
• Great job young man. I hope you get there. You must be a hard worker and a smart young man. God bless you. Good luck. — Kathy B.
On a story about the first vaccine lottery winners in West Virginia being announced:
• If they live long enough to enjoy it — Alina L.
• So disgusting that we have to literally raffle off a fishing license to get people to save their own lives — Coty H.
• We all know how Big Jim operates. Next he will say the check for your winning prize is in the mail. How many local business people have heard that before? — Dusty McK.
On a story about the Graham boys soccer team claiming the Region 2D title at Gate City:
• That’s awesome! Way to go Nick! — Kim C.
• Way to go Nic Knowles. Graham got this on Monday. Be strong — Barbara S.
• Awesome — Janet P.
On a story about President Biden’s older dog Champ dying:
• So sorry for your loss, he was part of a good family — Ruth W.
• Very sorry in your loss of your K-9 pet Mr. President — Barb T.
• That is sad to lose a dog — Michael P.
On a story about area businesses being asked to provide goods and services for Tazewell County fish farm project:
• Good for the local area to have some growth. When will the Bluestone park start to grow? — Dusty McK.
On a story about Karen Bowling being named president, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital:
• Congratulations Karen! — Jonni S.
• Congratulations. The BSC Nursing program is so proud of our alumni. A degree as an RN can take you anywhere you want to go — Sandra W.
• Good — local girl makes good — Ron W.
On a story about uncooperative cows blocking the railroad tracks in Bluefield:
• Isn’t the grill on the front of an engine called a cow catcher? — Allison H.
• The cows need to moooooooove over — Enting M.
On a story about a group of abandoned puppies in McDowell County doing well:
• Try to find someone who did this and prosecute — Renea DeH.
On a story about fireworks being in short supply this year due to the pandemic:
• Good, I wish they would disappear entirely — Regina B.
• Buy from our local shop not a vendor — Dave H.
• Good! — Bill S.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voting in support of the For the People Act:
• Hearing from the vast majority of West Virginians who support this bill apparently had some effect, but it’s too late, Joe — Annette B.
• Political move. He promised this vote to ensure West Virginia will get a fortune in the infrastructure package. Lots of back scratchin with a willow switch — Dan R.
• He requested changes, he got changes, now he’s voting for it. Slow news day? — Paul H.
• It is about time, he is a Democrat, he is supposed to be liberal, not conservative — Ruth W.
• He says it will make voting easier. What’s difficult about it now? Please. Somebody tell me — Loretta M.
• The Constitution says that a state’s legislature makes that’s state’s election laws. The federal government can’t make state election laws — Joseph V.
• There is only one way for America, it’s by not allowing illegals to vote. If an illegal is given the right to vote then our vote will mean nothing — Delma H.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice saying those who don’t take the vaccine are playing a “death lottery:”
• Scare tactics by the governor — Dusty McK.
• The “Death lottery” is the “Baby Dog lottery.” What’s the difference? I mean it’s so safe you have to be threatened to take it. — Alina L.
