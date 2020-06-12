The emotional climate in our country seems surreal to me and others. The coronavirus “pandemic,” precipitating an economic temporary “shut down,” followed now by racial stress and riots. Fortunately we live in one of the best parts of this country, relatively spared from the stress and anger so evident all around us.
This is presently magnified by chaos in the local medical care system. Although originally from New England, often called a “Yankee,” I’ve lived here 40 years, more than one half of my life, and feel this is “home” to me. I was involved in earlier decisions in our local medical care systems, as a part of the Bluefield Regional Medical Center board, when finances required a new approach and CHS (Community Health Systems, Inc.) promised to provide reliable support.
Since that time, costs for providing medical care have continued to increase, while reimbursement for “care” has continued to decline. This in spite of a recent report that executives of certain large hospital systems, like HCA, have been paying their executives astounding salaries and benefits. Even more remarkable is the cost of insurance, and the pittance returned on that investment. The Affordable Care Act made this even less affordable.
I’ve read that about one hospital closes monthly in these United States.
With the purchase of Bluefield Regional Medical Center by Princeton Community Hospital, there is information that Bluefield Regional will be closed, although details change from day to day and I have no “first hand” information. This is distressing to residents in the Bluefields and surrounding communities, employees, many of whom have been loyal to Bluefield Regional Medical Center for longer than I have been here, and the physicians who remain in the area medical system. This has declined from a flourishing system with specialists of all disciplines to the present sad loss of many or most.
Many interested people are trying to make some compromise, to maintain at least a well equipped emergency room, intensive care and cardiology units. Costs and political requirements seem to have blocked or stymied these efforts at present. Emergency room care has long been a “loss leader,” with a majority of visitors making no reimbursement for their expenses, and the malpractice system forcing care to be extravagant hoping to avoid an even larger later expense for “malpractice”.
The loss of Bluefield Regional Medical Center to this community will be massive, both economically and morale wise. In addition to the inconvenience of going to Princeton Community Hospital for a minor or major medical concern, I question if there will be the capacity of Princeton Community Hospital to manage any large scale regional or local emergency.
In short, the situation seems bleak.
If we had a well endowed loyalist, somebody like Jeff Bezos for example, the situation could be addressed, as at one time Ned Shott led the way to a very nice local medical community.
Meanwhile, I hope that somehow this disaster can be resolved or avoided.
Sincerely,
Stephen DeGray, M.D.
Bluefield, Va.
