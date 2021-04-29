Child Abuse Awareness Month is approaching its conclusion, but the need to stay aware about child abuse and neglect isn’t concluding and it should never conclude. We see new cases every year, and for several years there has been a ceremony in front of the Mercer County Courthouse to remember children across the state who lost their lives to abuse and neglect.
This year’s keynote speaker last Friday at the Children’s Memorial Flag Day was Family Court Judge Mary Ellen Griffith, who founded both Mercer County Child Law Services and Mercer County Child Protect about 20 years ago. She thanked Cathy Wallace of ChildLaw Services and Shiloh Woodard of Child Protect for keeping her dream alive. The people at both organizations do the physically and emotionally demanding work that goes into helping children.
Griffith had some advice for the people who daily face the challenge of protecting children. She called them the Five Cs of Caring for Our Children.
The first C is community. Griffith said that over the years, she’s heard stories most people can’t imagine. One is about a mother who burned her baby’s face with a hot iron. Another is about a father who kicked his daughter down a flight of stairs. These stories are not told to shock or offend anyone, but to inspire them to take action.
She said that all her life, and what she has learned repeatedly, is that we are all responsible for each other.
The second C is compassion. Having any sympathy for a drug-addled mother or a deadbeat father who never can find work is hard. It helps to remember the old adage “walk a mile in my shoes” when interacting with folks who “try your patience,” Griffith said. Kindness, caring and a willingness to help others is essential for the job of caring for children.
C number three is Communication, she said. It’s important not only to share ideas and news, but to actually listen is essential. Asking the right questions and understanding adverse childhood experiences help people working against child abuse think about how well they are communicating with vulnerable children.
The fourth C is Cultivation. Griffith said that people protecting children must care for their work, their clients and each other. She told the audience that she finds gardening a good answer to stress. She wasn’t asking them to plant gardens, but they should work with each client like a farmer tending crops. They must learn everything they can about the children they are trying to help, their families and communities. Seeds of hope and respect must be planted before a child or a parent can grow and mature.
The final C is Creativity. People working to help children should “think outside the box” and be willing to trying new approaches to problems. They should “learn from your colleagues, challenge your judge, share what you know,” Griffith said. Each of us is responsible for one another. People who work to combat child abuse and neglect are part of a team that’s responsible for children. This takes creativity.
I couldn’t imagine doing the work that the people at ChildLaw and Child Protect do every day. Journalism is stressful and challenging, but I don’t think I could handle the horrors they encounter and have to address. Covering the resulting court cases gives only a sample of what they must go through to do their jobs.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
