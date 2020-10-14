Today I received another flyer stating that I needed to call Manchin’s office and tell him to confirm Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. I have received at least five through the mail in the past couple of weeks. I can think of no bigger waste of money than this. Manchin will vote whatever way Schumer tells him to! While he is supposed to represent his constituents here in West Virginia, he justifies his votes in the Senate by saying he is voting his conscience. It is amazing to me that his conscience seems to always fall in line with the Liberals and Chuck Schumer. Instead of being a shining star in the Senate trying to get this Congress working for the people he is silent. If the rest of Congress saw someone that was not in lock step with Schumer and Pelosi, perhaps they would grow a backbone and join him. But no, he sits in the silent minority letting a Liberal like Schumer speak for him and most regrettably us. Heaven help us if these sheep like Liberal Democrats ever get in the Majority.
In parting, do not listen to what someone opines or reports. Instead pay attention to what these politicians say and have said. Both Biden and Harris have enough stances out there on the issues, usually both sides, to know what they are and what they will do to this nation. If you do this you will see who is speaking out of both sides of their mouth just to get elected. That is what we here in the sticks call lying! One more thing about these Liberals. Can you imagine the attitude of a person running for the office of the POTUS and when asked a question as important as the packing of the Supreme Court telling the voters, “I will let you know what I am going to do after I get elected?” Come On Man!
Alan Webb,
Princeton
