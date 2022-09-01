In order to grow and prosper, municipalities both large and small must have a plan for future growth.
Normally, such a blueprint for the future is outlined in a document known as a comprehensive plan. The city of Bluefield is now working to update its comprehensive plan with a long-term strategy for housing, playgrounds, the downtown, local universities and other assets that are key to Bluefield's future.
The city board recently hosted Jared Anderson, a representative of West Virginia University’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, for its initial joint comprehensive plan meeting, which also included representation from the city's planning commission.
“It’s actually state mandated throughout the country for municipalities to have comprehensive plans,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “It’s probably been close to 10, 11 years since Bluefield’s done one. Of course, as we all know, tons of stuff has changed since the last time we did one, though a lot of it is applicable and a lot has been done off the old one, which is great. But what it is, it’s kind of a stakeholder plan for all the community."
That means citizens should and are expected to be a part of the planning process. Marson described it as a holistic look at the city and its needs.
“One of the biggest challenges — if you ask me as city manager — is getting obtainable housing for our residents," Marson said. "So we’re going to look very closely at the housing."
The plan will also examine topics such as dilapidated structures and the needs of the city’s children.
This includes looking at everything from city playgrounds and parks and recreation to athletic offerings and education.
The city’s downtown district will be another important part of the comprehensive plan as well as local festivals and other special events.
The plan will also look at working closely with Bluefield State University and Bluefield University.
“We need to work very closely with our two colleges here because we have two great colleges with enrollments that are increasing,” Marson said of Bluefield State University in the city and Bluefield University in the neighboring town of Bluefield, Va.
Drafting the Joint Comprehensive Plan will be a six-to-eight-month process. Citizen input will be vital during that period.
This will include upcoming town hall meetings and community surveys, the dates of which will be announced soon.
City residents should take note, and be prepared to participate in those forums.
Any successful long-term plan must contain ideas from the city's citizen-s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.