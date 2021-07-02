We are glad to see that the Mercer County Assessor’s Office is taking long-needed steps to make property records and other related documents available online.
In the past, checking property records normally meant visiting the Mercer County Courthouse, but new technology recently implemented by the assessor’s office now allows area residents to view those documents online.
All of the map cards, which are used by local real estate agents and lawyers in the county, were recently scanned and placed online, according to Assessor Lyle Cottle.
Each card details the history of the property, such as who has owned it, since the county started keeping records in the courthouse, according to Todd Kendall, chief office deputy at the assessor’s office.
“It was almost 50,000 cards, 50,000 pieces of property here,” Kendall said of the map cards. “And we had a young lady here that scanned every card and every note made on those cards and we were able to put those online on our new website.”
Now a realtor or an attorney who’s working on a deed can access that information online without having to visit the courthouse.
The assessor’s office evaluates the value of each piece of property in Mercer County every three years. Property taxes are collected by the sheriff’s office.
Another upcoming change at the assessor’s office will help reduce what the office spends on postage, according to Cottle.
“It cost close to $10,000 to mail everybody in the county a property card,” Cottle said. “So we want to get that at some point, it might take at least another year, we want to get that online. It would save a lot of postage if people can go on mercerassessor, get their property card and fill it out, send it, and we’ll be able to pick up on it.”
Residents would then be able to renew their car tags without coming to the courthouse.
Good. These are all important and necessary changes.
We applaud Cottle, and his staff, for helping to bring the assessor’s office up to date.
Now, anyone who need to assess a real estate map card, will be able to do so online without having to deal with the hassle of driving to the courthouse, and finding a place to park, to review these public documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.