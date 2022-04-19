Unfortunately, it has now been about three-and-a-half years since the historic Monroe County Courthouse was forced to close due to a number of safety concerns, including the presence of mold.
It was discovered in 2018 that water had been seeping into the top of the building for years because of undetected guttering problems and cracking masonry, which led to other damage and deterioration inside the structure. A company was later called in to assess the situation and mold was discovered in several parts of the building, including the courtroom, judge’s chambers, the assessor’s office and in the basement.
Since that time, court proceedings in the county have been held in the basement of the Union Fire Department, as well as at the neighboring Summers County Courthouse through an agreement reached between the two counties.
Due to the closure of the courthouse in 2018, Monroe has been the only county in the state without a functional courtroom, according to County Commissioner Melvin Young.
The estimated cost to repair the courthouse, which was built in 1880, came in at $4.5 million, far exceeding available funds for the county. In fact, the county’s annual budget is only $3.7 million, according to County Clerk Donnie Evans.
Still initial repairs began with the county using courthouse improvement funds to remove the mold and to begin renovations to the judge’s and assessor’s offices, but completing the courtroom and the rest of the historic structure required more funding. The courtroom had to be basically gutted to remove the mold.
Another issue the county also must address is bringing the courthouse into ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. An earlier estimate for that work, including installing an elevator, came in at $7 million, once again beyond the county’s capability to handle such an expenditure.
But help is on the way.
The county commission received word last week from the office of Gov. Jim Justice that $5 million in state funding will be released in August to assist with the courthouse repairs.
“We have been told (by Gov. Jim Justice’s office) we will get the money by August,” Young said. “But it gives us leverage for a short-term loan now.”
That loan will pay for those architectural and engineering services which are already under way, according to Young.
The county recently received a new estimate on the remaining work that must be done before the courthouse can be opened to the public again. The estimate from ET Boggess Architects came in at $4.5 million and requires final approval from the state Historic Preservation Office since the courthouse is a 141-year-old structure.
So the $5 million in state funding is coming at a good time, and should help in getting the courthouse fixed. The county plans to use another $500,000 in funding from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act to help with the repairs.
With hope the courthouse can be reopened to the public soon, once these long-awaited repairs are completed.
