When discussing outdoor tourism, the area’s ATV trails usually come to mind. The two-state region is home to a robust off-road system of ATV trails courtesy of the Hatfield-McCoy and Spearhead systems. But motorcycles also are a big part of the outdoor tourism story, thanks in a large part to the Back of the Dragon.
The 32-mile motorcycle and sports car route, which is known for its mountainous elevations and sharp turns, draws motorcycle riders from around the world each year to Tazewell County. The Back of the Dragon, and its official welcome center, is located near the town of Tazewell.
That’s why town officials in Tazewell have been working in recent years to bring new lodging opportunities to the area to help accommodate the growing number of out-of-town visitors. Just before Christmas, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the award of a $600,000 state grant to assist with that ongoing endeavor.
The funding will be applied toward the renovation of the former Sunnyside Manor into a recognizable, short-term housing development. The project will create at least seven jobs and generate new local and state taxes, according to the governor’s office.
Located on Main Street near the downtown, Sunnyside Manor was an apartment complex years ago, according to Tazewell Town Manager Todd Day. Through grant opportunities, the town of Tazewell Industrial Economic Development Authority purchased the building. While the development authority still owns the property, it is being leased to Dragon Properties LLC.
Day said the project has been financed with grant money.
“We don’t have a dime in it other than staff time,” Day said of the project. “We have not taken any general fund money into that project. Every dime into that project has been from grants. Everything has come from grants and there has been a lot of money raised for that project. We’re really excited about it.”
The former apartment complex required extensive renovations. The work completed to date has included a new roof, removing trees, replacing the electrical system, replacing the building’s heating and cooling system, new windows and cosmetic improvements such as painting.
Day said the hope is to finish the project in about a year. Once the renovations are done, the town’s development authority will give the new lodgings to Dragon Properties so the company, which Day says has contributed “a significant amount” of its own funds into the renovations, will have a return on its investment in the community.
We are pleased to hear that additional lodging facilities will soon be available near the Back of the Dragon.
All of the visitors who travel to Tazewell each year to ride the Back of the Dragon need access to adequate lodging and related accommodations.
The new short-stay lodging complex will help in meeting that need. It is another tourism win for the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.