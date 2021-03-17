A well-known landmark in the heart of ATV country will soon be undergoing an important transformation.
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia announced last week that a Saving Historical Places Grant has been awarded for the old Pence Hotel in Bramwell. The grant program is part of the alliance’s initiative to save historical places in the Mountain State by funding emergency stabilization work and jump-starting building preservation projects with pre-development funds.
Independently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Pence Hotel is one of the first buildings visitors see when entering Bramwell. A contributing structure to the Bramwell Historic District, the alliance said the grant award will allow for a planned four-phase restoration of the old hotel. The first phase of that effort involves a wall stabilization.
The ultimate goal is to reopen the structure as a store and hotel. The hotel would serve both ATV tourists and other visitors to the town.
“The hotel’s structure does need stabilization,” Bramwell Mayor Louise Stoker said. “After that, restoration can begin. The goal is to have it serve once again as a hotel, and there are many people who come in who want to stay for a night; they’re tourists who are not ATV people. They’re people who formerly lived here and come back. Another goal is to have a store on the first floor.”
Built in 1910, the current Pence Hotel replaced a hotel that burned in January that year, Stoker said.
As the home of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County, Bramwell has seen a constant stream of tourists ever since the Pocahontas Trail opened for riders more than a decade ago. Having a restored hotel operational in the town will help to meet some of the demand for lodging by the out-of-town visitors.
“We want to serve all types of tourists,” Stoker added. “It’s a good project.”
We, too, are glad to see that this important downtown landmark will not only be saved, but also put to a new use by serving visitors to the town as well as ATV tourists.
The restoration of the Pence Hotel is another important win for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system and the town of Bramwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.