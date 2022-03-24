What’s it like to be in a war zone? For years I’ve talked to veterans of World War II and veterans of other wars, but I have only a vague idea about it. I’ve found myself reflecting about these recollections since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The first thing that comes into my mind is uncertainty. We’re getting day-by-day reports about the fighting, but civilians and soldiers — Ukrainians and Russians — on the scene often have only vague ideas about what’s happening around them. A good example of this unawareness came across to me years ago when I interviewed an Army Ranger who was in Normandy on June 6, 1944, the day the Allies launched Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe.
I believe he was on Omaha Beach. After taking serious casualties, the Rangers managed to reach towering cliffs that they had to climb in order to dislodge the German defenders. He told me that he was about to start climbing when a German “potato masher,” a grenade, landed next to him. It exploded and wounded his legs. The scars were still visible more than 50 years later.
Nobody could spare time for him, so he crawled into a small cave. Recalling how he almost froze to death, he said that he had no idea what was happening all around him. By morning, he crawled out and saw Germans coming down the beach.
His first thought was that the invasion had failed and now the Germans were “mopping up,” but the next moment he realized that these Germans had their hands up. They were prisoners of war, very young and absolutely terrified. The Ranger remembered the tears going down their faces.
That Ranger and those boys would have a good idea what the people in Ukraine are enduring.
Many of the World War II veterans I spoke with didn’t speak about their experiences until years later. It’s apparent that these memories don’t fade. One veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s last offensive in the west, told me how he bayoneted a German soldier; to his knowledge, that fellow was the first man he had killed in combat.
He swore to me that he would recognize that man’s face even today.
The Ukrainians and the Russians doing the fighting, and the civilians caught up in the fighting’s results, won’t forget a lot of faces, either.
Living with constant danger is something the people in Ukraine and World War II veterans would both understand, too. I remember one veteran who served aboard a bomber. On D-Day, his bomber was part of a “simple” mission over Normandy, but they were hit by antiaircraft fire and damaged. He lost several fingers. and then there was a Korean War veteran I spoke with about his experiences. He remembered Korea’s freezing cold and being so close to the enemy — in this case, Chinese soldiers — that he could overhear them talking.
And death is always a step behind you when you’re in a war zone. Even if you feel relatively safe, disaster can strike. Years ago, a Navy aviator who was a dive bomber’s radio operator told me about what happened to the U.S.S. Franklin near the end of World War II. The Japanese air force was almost gone and Japan was almost defeated: emphasis on the almost.
They were about to take off when a Japanese dive bomber dropped a 500-pound bomb into the Franklin’s deck. The blast literally hurled his plane off the carrier’s deck and, somehow, the pilot managed to get them airborne. They learned that while Japan was almost beaten, death was still hanging close by.
In the future, historians and journalists will be talking to the veterans of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and the civilians on both sides might be ready after a few decades to talk about their experiences. Their memories will be the ones that just don’t go away.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
