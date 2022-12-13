The big day has finally arrived for hundreds of area children across our region. The Community Christmas Tree — and a timeworn drawing of a pitiful girl and boy shown in a desperate scene of poverty — has evoked an overwhelming spirit of benevolence in our region since 1917.
Today, after weeks of planning and preparation, the big shopping day for area parents and their children has finally arrived. It is the culmination of the 2022 campaign.
It was certainly another challenging year for the Little Jimmie program. Due to inflation, our goal this year was raised to $45,000.
The campaign got underway just before Thanksgiving, and donations picked up as we headed into December.
Thankfully, folks across the region — and others from far away with ties to the area — came together once again, helping to ensure a happy Christmas for hundreds of local children who would otherwise go without this year.
Helping to boost the campaign once again this year was a generous $15,000 donation from an anonymous supporter of the Little Jimmie program. This generous donor has contributed to the Community Christmas Tree campaign for many years and we cannot express enough gratitude for the compassion and heartfelt concern and care expressed for the children of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Also this year a number of other concerned citizens, and local business leaders, stepped up with donations of $1,000 or more to help this year’s campaign.
This overwhelming outpouring of support from the community is what makes the Little Jimmie program possible each year. With your help, we did it again. We kept a proud 105-year-old holiday tradition in our region going strong.
Today all of the toys and other goodies will be purchased for the 450 children being served by the Little Jimmie program.
Parents who registered their children will shop for the toys today between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Everyone is asked to meet in the lawn and garden section of Walmart when they arrive. What they need to bring is their confirmation email. They can check out between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The register in the lawn and garden section will close promptly at 7 p.m.
Once again this year, Bluefield High School basketball players will be on hand at the shopping event to assist the participating parents.
The stage is now set.
Today, we celebrate a milestone with the 105th Little Jimmie program.
A century of benevolence continues.
The Little Jimmie campaign is about one simple message: No child should go without at Christmas. And we back up those words with an army of volunteers and an influx of community generosity.
To every individual, business, civic agency and volunteer who contributed to, supported or helped with this year’s campaign, we say thank you.
Today’s Little Jimmie shopping event would not have been possible without you.
Today, all of this advance planning will pay off.
The Little Jimmie campaign has once again accomplished its goal of assuring a joyous Christmas for hundreds of children in need across our region.
Thank you! Let the big shopping day for the parents and children commence.
And Merry Christmas to all!
