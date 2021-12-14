While there will be no traditional party this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the Community Christmas Tree is still providing toys to area children this holiday season. In fact, the big shopping day for hundreds of area children gets underway this morning at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
Parents who registered their children for the 2021 Little Jimmie campaign will shop for their children’s toys today between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The participating parents will receive their gift vouchers for the shopping event when they arrive at Wal-Mart today.
They are reminded to bring a photo ID with them along with their child’s CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card.
Today’s shopping event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist the participating parents.
Today, as we prepare to celebrate the culmination of the 2021 campaign, we say thank you to all who have supported the Community Christmas Tree over the past few weeks.
This overwhelming outpouring of support from the community is what makes the Little Jimmie party possible each year.
With your help, we kept a proud 104-year-old holiday tradition in our region going strong — despite the pandemic and all of the related challenges associated with it.
Helping to boost the 2021 campaign was $15,000 in donations received from an anonymous supporter of the Little Jimmie program — a kind-hearted act that helped to get this year’s campaign back on track following a slow start.
And a number of other concerned citizens, and local business leaders, stepped up with donations of $100 or more to help this year’s campaign. This included several $1,000 donations.
The stage is now set.
Today, we celebrate a milestone with the 104th Little Jimmie program.
A century of benevolence continues.
The Little Jimmie campaign is about one simple message: No child should go without at Christmas. And we back up those words with an army of volunteers and an influx of community generosity.
To every individual, business, civic agency and volunteer who contributed to, supported or helped with this year’s campaign, we say thank you.
Today’s Little Jimmie shopping event would not have been possible without you.
This includes all of the volunteers who once again worked behind the scenes to help plan for this year’s program.
Today, all of this advance planning will pay off.
The Little Jimmie campaign has once again accomplished its goal of assuring a joyous Christmas for hundreds of children in need across our region.
Thank you! Let the big shopping day for the parents and children commence.
And Merry Christmas to all.
