This is a column I wrote at some point before, but it’s one I think of often because it always reminds me of how we should live our lives, and that no dog is “just a dog.”
Her name was Delilah.
Yes, she was named after the biblical temptress who deceived Samson. In fact, we bought two German shepherds from a litter, both solid black, and Samson was her brother.
The names also made sense because she had short hair and his hair was long. Appropriately enough, she was also the conniver of the two — very sly — and he was, well, a little slow on understanding what was happening.
Delilah could easily manipulate him, from finding a way to eat his treat to taking his favorite toy. Poor guy. He never had a chance.
Anyone who doesn’t think dogs are smart, sensitive and totally devoted has never been around one.
Most of us who have had dogs can tell many stories to support those accolades and much more, although it’s kind of like telling someone who has never had children what it’s like.
The full understanding requires the experience.
When I look back on those many experiences, one stands out.
I usually hesitate to talk about it because, number one, I am not sure people really believe it. Well, other than dog lovers. Number two, it was rather emotional and a moment in time when I did something I rarely do. But it happened, and it’s a memory I cherish.
On a routine Sunday morning as I was lying in bed and having coffee, channel surfing, I came across a short film called “99 Balloons.”
I knew nothing about the film, other than it was introduced as a “moving” documentary.
I was engrossed straightaway when I saw that parents had documented the life of their son, who, tragically, was born with a terminal illness. They were told he would die shortly after birth, but there was no way to know exactly how long he would live.
So every day after he was born, they had a birthday party for him.
With one balloon.
Of course, we know how long he lived.
The film was heartbreaking, and uplifting at the same time. Just to see such joy compacted into a very short period of time celebrating that little life.
Well, I admit, it was too much for me, and I cried. I think anyone would.
As some tears rolled and with eyes closed, I suddenly felt a presence in front of me and opened my eyes to see Delilah.
With her hind feet still on the floor, she raised her front paws and put them around my neck. I don’t mean just resting on my shoulders, but partially around my neck.
She basically grabbed me with her paws, drew me close and hugged me, with the side of her face against mine.
Delilah was comforting me, just like a human would do.
The concerned look on her face was also human. She knew exactly what she was doing, even if she could not put it into words. And that hug was worth more than words anyway.
We all have at some point heard people say, “It’s just a dog.” Well, no more than we are “just humans.”
In fact, humans are far more vicious and dangerous than dogs, and less caring and loving.
All dogs are good. They are instinctual and only hurt a human to protect their master’s or if they are trained by humans to have vicious reactions.
Their instinct includes showing us love, even if everything else, and sometimes everyone else, doesn’t.
We all have bad days when nothing seems to go right and we may be lonely and sad. We have days when it’s difficult to stop and count our blessings and appreciate the good things in our lives.
But regardless of how bad the day may go, we always know what is going to happen when we go home to a dog.
They will greet us with a love and happiness that is immediately contagious. They are glad to see us, and they show it with abandon. There is nothing quite like it, and our spirits immediately rise.
Dog lovers also understand another fact. Our pets have far less time here than most of us do.
I have often wondered why the lives of dogs are so short. Why did God create such loving creatures, only to take them away so soon?
Maybe to show us what love means, and that time is precious and life should be celebrated.
Every day.
With every balloon.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.