Is there life on other planets? This is a common question; and in my opinion, a fair question, too. The recent congressional hearing is the reason I am writing you.
Although I do believe in angels and demons, I do not believe that there are forms of life elsewhere except here on earth. Why?
First reason: I believe Genesis 1:1 which says, "in the beginning God created." Part of creation is man and woman. No mention of extraterrestrials.
Second reason: The theory of evolution assumes life can come from non-life. This is scientifically impossible, whether humans or extraterrestrials. As my friend John Doughty once said during a television interview at Concord College in 1992, "Creation is a credible faith, based on the evidence. Evolution is an incredible faith, based in spite of the evidence."
Third reason: "For God so loved the world ...," meaning all of the people on earth from Adam and Eve to those when Christ comes again. Christ's atoning sacrifice is for mankind. No mention of extraterrestrials. Belief in such should raise many spiritual questions such as do they sin? Are they held accountable somehow? Do they die? What happens to them after death? Also, can they reproduce?
All this muddles the creation account in Genesis chapters 1 and 2 along with, "that the world should be saved through Him."
With respect to both sides, no, I do not believe in life on other planets.
Bruce Barilla
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.