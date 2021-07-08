Writing COVID-19 stories became a daily routine starting about March 2020. The Daily Telegraph staff was taking turns working from home and mask wearing became routine. We did as much work over the phone and the internet as possible and, of course, many if not the majority of our stories were pandemic related.
One type of news that became common was what I dubbed the cancellation/postponement story. Normally we do stories called advancers when a festival, county fair or some other special event comes up on the calendar, but 2020 was different. Then we had stories and yet more stories about events being canceled or postponed until 2021, and COVID-19 precautions were the motivation behind all of them.
These cancellations made summer 2020 pretty quiet. You can write about COVID-19 in only so many ways.
Gradually, the precautions started to relax as numbers of new cases dwindled and vaccines became available. Then we started hearing about plans for events to resume when summer arrived.
Well, summer 2021 has arrived, and we’re seeing outdoor events again. I worked a half day Sunday to cover Princeton’s Fourth of July celebration. Something like the good old days had returned.
I heard a baseball game between the Princeton WhistlePigs and the Pulaski River Turtles getting underway when I parked outside the H.P. Hunnicutt Field. I took off my hat as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played and headed for the ball field’s gate. Inside, I talked to fans about what it felt like to actually be outside and amongst the public again.
And they all loved attending a baseball game and being outside again. I saw one elderly lady wearing a mask, but I didn’t see any more.
I left the ballgame and headed for the Anne S. Hunnicutt Field where the Fourth of July festival was getting ready to open. A portable stage had been erected and last-minute adjustments were being made. A Kid’s Corner with crafts and a waterslide was ready for children and the concessions stand was open.
Everyone I encountered at the festival was happy about celebrating the Fourth of July again. There were fireworks last year, but having outdoor concerts was impossible thanks to COVID restrictions. Anything fun that required getting closer than 6 feet from anybody was just about impossible last year.
While folks were happy to be out, some were not quite ready to say the pandemic is over. That Delta variant is still around, and there are still vulnerable people out there. We shouldn’t relax our guard completely and start believing that COVID-19 has just gone away.
A good analogy would be the advice that doctors give when they prescribe an antibiotic. Those prescriptions contain a set number of pills, and each of those pills must be taken. Doctors warn their patients not to stop taking that antibiotic when they start feeling better. Feeling better is a sign that the antibiotic is working, but it doesn’t mean that you’ve been cured, they tell their patients. Stopping before all the pills are gone gives the infection or disease a chance to bounce back stronger.
I’m glad we can start enjoying something like a regular life now, but getting to attend concerts and festivals again just means that the vaccines and the precautions against COVID are working. We need to pay attention if any new outbreaks are reported and keep wearing masks if we feel they are warranted. I still keep masks on hand if I have to get into a crowd where keeping my distance is difficult. I’ve been vaccinated, but it’s not a 100 percent guarantee that I can’t catch COVID again. I’ve caught the flu after being vaccinated, but the fact I got my shot lessened its impact a lot.
The future is looking brighter and we have every right to enjoy our summer, but we should also take care not to let our guard down completely. None of us want to start righting stories about events being canceled and stringent precautions going back into place. Let’s keep our run of festivals going into fall and winter this year.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.