Sometimes it is the little things in life that will often cause unnecessary aggravation.
Like the red light in downtown Bluefield, Va., that automatically goes from green to red. Well technically, if you watch closely enough, I think it is yellow for a fraction of a second. And that’s a problem because there is no time to react. It simply goes from green to red. You have two options. Slam on the brakes and hope there is no one riding your bumper behind or keep driving.
Or how about those red lights in neighboring Bluefield, W.Va., where it is hard — particularly when the sun is shining brightly outside — to tell if they are green, yellow or red. Sometimes you have to look really hard to see if the light is actually green or red. What’s up with that? Why aren’t the red, yellow and green bulbs any brighter during the daytime hours?
How about the ATM machine that is never working when you need to get cash out. Yep, it may be working for the guy in the vehicle in front of you (who is taking an awfully long time, by the way, with a withdrawal) but is then suddenly out of order when you finally get to the machine. This sure happens a lot. Maybe it is just me. I don’t know? Or maybe it is all one big conspiracy. You know with this whole coin shortage thing and all where we are supposed to now pay for things with either exact change or debit/credit.
How about the soda machine at the local department store that always takes your money, but never dispenses an actual can of soda? Maybe that’s why we are experiencing a coin shortage. All of the missing change is probably in that vending machine.
You know the drill. You deposit your change into the vending machine, choose your soda selection, and then nothing happens. No soda and no refund. Even when you press the coin refund slot, nothing happens. You end up losing change without anything to show for it. This can be frustrating, particularly when you are thirsty for a cold soda.
Then you have the lottery machine that takes your money but only doles out half of a lottery ticket.
Yes, this has happened to me as well. And with only half of a lottery ticket, you have no idea whether you are a winner or not, at least not without the other half of the ticket. And if you are a winner, you probably can’t claim your winnings without the bar code, which is missing when the lottery ticket gets cut in half.
Yes, it is the little things in life that can often lead to unnecessary stress.
I could go on and on. But probably the most stressful thing we’ve all been dealing with over the past few months is the pandemic.
Here in the newsroom, we have been eager to get back to writing normal stories. When I say normal, I mean anything other than virus related articles.
Yet, every day seemingly brings another COVID-19 headline, whether we want it or not.
You just have to love the year 2020.
I, and others, are probably willing to tolerate a few of life’s normal frustrations as long as it doesn’t involve COVID-19.
The long road back to normalcy is still looking like a long drive. But it is getting closer. I think? We can almost see light at the end of the tunnel. Or maybe that is the approaching storm cloud of a second wave of COVID-19.
Yep. There are many things about 2020 to dislike with the pandemic, of course, being at the top of most lists. But just the other day, as I was driving home from work, that darn red light in Bluefield, Va., did the quick switch again from green to red. I instinctively slammed on my brakes. Maybe I should have hit the gas pedal instead?
And just a week or two before that on a bright and sunny day, I came upon a red light in the neighboring city of Bluefield that was maybe red. Or maybe it was green. I couldn’t really tell.
And did I mention that I lost change — once again — in that soda machine at the local department store?
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
