Column ideas can arise from almost anywhere. Sometimes Samantha Perry gets hers from her mountaintop home not far from Bluefield and Charles Owens may be driving around or recalling an assignment to cover a religious gathering. Greg Jordan often returns to his education days and for that reason is a favorite of many teachers. “Smokey” Shott always does his homework and is the political guru of the Daily Telegraph opinion page.
Now, where mine come from is still a mystery. I like to tell people that I just copy everything from Reader’s Digest but they always seem to know that is not true. Naturally, the copy in the Digest is a cut about what I can produce. Still, I confess that I enjoy reading all of the Daily Telegraph writers and very often they inspire me to pen a few words after reading their better thoughts.
Just a few minutes ago, I happened to visit the Christiansburg library and met a friend who is also a columnist, Chuck Underwood. He and I shared several column ideas and the greatest difference as I could tell was that he had some. We came down as a family and my granddaughter, Adallyn, brought home a homework assignment about a library scavenger hunt with an idea from the noted author, Saul Bellow. That prompted me to search out the closest library and simply take a walk among the shelves. Great writers all around. Earlier today out at Bluefield High School, as the Cumberland Road Brain Plant is on the cusp of yet another 180-day educational adventure, I spent some time with my buddy, Pete Sarver, and we also talked over what to write about. Pete is one of the great communicators and we do have talk sessions from time to time. In addition, our own Bluefield High media specialist, Mr. Abe Lilly, and I shared a few ideas about some materials we worked together on last session.
For the past few years in my own classroom I have had my students take a few minutes on most class days and do a writing exercise. That takes some advance planning on the teacher’s part, of course. It always helps to provide (the BHS principal, Mr. Mike Collins, used that word “provide” in a meeting several years ago and I liked the sound of it so I now often use it myself as if I came up with it) the children with materials. Going down to the local department store in the days before school begins and purchasing a host of notebooks has proven to be helpful.
After the first few days — maybe a week to get the schedule all evened out — I have given each child two notebooks. One is for English class notes. Yes, children, we still take notes and are expected to respond at the appropriate time on what we have written.
The second notebook? That one is labeled “journal” and it might be called a daily diary. That is not quite true because it is not a record of what happens each day. No, the journal entry can be a random idea on any given topic. For instance, since BHS is located in the city of Bluefield, we might put the front page of the Daily Telegraph on the SmartBoard (spaced correctly, in case you wondered) and have the children write an opinion about that story.
It might be about the city government and Mayor Martin or maybe what Brian Tracey has going on at the Granada Theatre complex. We have taken time to talk about the Grant Street Bridge and whether the school system is running too many buses because a great many of them seem to be nearly empty by the time they get to the high school. Always fun to pick a topic that gets some eyebrows raised!
They seem to enjoy the idea and usually prefer to have you-know-who give them a topic. Busy work is not the greatest idea and if you think that high school students do not know what that is, think again. So, we have a selected model and review basic writing skills before we start and then try to perfect those as the school year rolls along. Complete sentences and the four sentence structures (simple, compound, complex and compound-complex) are all part of the sneaky way to develop those talents with a few minutes of daily personal comments.
We have column sizes for those entries (similar to our columnists’ portions but on a smaller scale) and also try to improve our handwriting skills. Oh, yes, I take the time to hand out a writing hand-out with both cursive and print samples. Naturally, no handwriting grade is ever taken but gentle encouragement to do well almost always produces improvement while we work on those writing skills. We do take grades at weeks’ end for participation because as previously mentioned, “busy work” is not an option.
At years’ end I always encourage the children to take their journals and keep them. There may be short story ideas or research paper topics or poetic inspiration for the coming years tucked away inside the pages of their journals. One never knows.
So, thanks to my students for another column idea and especially, Ady, who inspired Granddad to share her inspiration with you.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
