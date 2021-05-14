This is in response to a letter in the Telegraph. Billy Graham was a fine man and a great evangelist, of this there is no doubt.
Ex-President Donald Trump is a man that has faults like all humans, but his “America First” policies were a welcome change from the previous and current administrations “America Last” policies.
During the campaign, then candidate Biden stated that only a dictator ruled by executive order. At 40 orders and counting do we have a dictator or a president? Biden’s handlers are doing very well to get him to sign the executive orders, because anyone that has watched Biden through the years knows that he hasn’t had 40 original ideas in his career.
Biden’s inauguration speech touted unity and putting unrest behind us, then he and his supporters have unleashed an assault on the Constitution and on personal freedom in this country. If you disagree with liberal politicians, no matter how foolish their ideas are, you may lose your job, be prosecuted for some made up charge or be removed from social media.
The liberal media news mob has ignored any news that makes liberal politicians look bad or incompetent. If a conservative makes a statement, it is fact checked down to the punctuation, while a liberal can say anything and it is reported as fact. The liberals believe any lie that is said often enough and loud enough will become fact.
Being opposed to any and all mob violence myself, do you think any of the liberal politicians that were on television supporting the riots in Democrat-controlled cities that were burned down and looted throughout the summer, realized that the way they felt when they thought rioters were coming into their chambers with them, must have been how the innocent people in those cities felt when the liberal mayors and governors wouldn’t let the police protect them from violence?
If ex-President Trump were to be giving out ice cream, it would be the wrong flavor for the liberals and they wouldn’t like it.
The comparison of ex-President Trump to Jim Jones was a slap in the face to the 74 million Americans that legally voted for the ex-president. If the first 100 days of the current administration is any example of what is to come, we may all be thankful when his term is up.
Mike Sharpe
Tazewell, Va.
