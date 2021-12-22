You’ll always remember.
We were at a funeral last week for a very dear friend, Jack Sarver. He was one of our dearest friends and felt more like family than a friend. If you lived in Bluefield and had the chance to meet Jack you were blessed! He would do anything to help you but expect nothing in return.
Jack would tell us stories from many years ago and they were always filled with lots of advice and experiences he had, had. He always had such good advice that you should us in your life experiences. At 96 years old, Jack had experienced lots of things. He knew the right things and proper things to do. He was like a walking book! He had so much wisdom.
Sarver Candy Co. was a great business. We were his customers (but more like family) for many years.
My husband Charles had cancer and Jack worried about him during all of his chemo treatments. He’d call him every week checking on him and praying for him. He kept telling him “Don’t give up! Never stop moving. You’ve got to keep going!” He knew what it took to keep him going.
He’d come see me at the market every spring. He’d say, “Well Deb, it’s that time again. I need you to help my pick out my flowers.” I helped him every spring when warm weather came.
We’ll sure miss Jack when spring comes, but I’ll smile to myself because I know our very dear friend is in heaven where he wanted to be. If anyone went to heaven, Jack Sarver surely did. I hope to see our very dear friend when our time comes to go to heaven.
If you never had a chance to meet Jack, it’s sad you didn’t. He was a dear friend we loved and will miss him until we see him again
Deborah Goins,
Bluefield
