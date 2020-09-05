An open letter to: Shane Lyons, WVU Director of Athletics
Dear Mr. Lyons:
In an important time of anti-racism, it is pivotal that our university reassess the sufficiency of its recognition for many outstanding black athletes in the history of the WVU multi-sport athletic program. It seems essential to respect diversity in race and gender to support ongoing inclusivity in the university as well as in the community to be sure that the message is clear – that each person of all races and genders is equally respected and welcomed here.
It is easy for an institution to become focused on the contributions of one, two or three athletes and miss the special significance of athletic contributions which follow. For example, so much attention has been given to the brilliant careers of West, Hundley, and Thorn in Men’s Basketball that major contributions of many others become relegated primarily to statistical records. It is important to athletic alumni, current players and future athletes – as well as to the university community and general public – that special contributions in performance, leadership and character be acknowledged visibly with pride.
There are no statues or retired jerseys for Black athletes in public areas of the coliseum. In our day, sports integration is usually taken for granted. The people who made it possible, and the athletes who made the brave personal transitions involved, gracefully and without disruptions, are no longer part of daily life in Morgantown. Yet their courage and performance has much to contribute to our coping with on-going race-based diversities, inequities and exclusions.
In 1964 four gutsy Black athletes recruited by George King and Red Brown and coached by Bucky Waters and Sonny Moran arrived on a then very white and rather parochial WVU campus. Two were from the DC area and two were from Weirton, W.Va.. Ron “Fritz” Williams was one of those pioneering athletes, and in high school he was the first black athlete in West Virginia to achieve first team All-State recognition for three consecutive years. At WVU he earned All-American recognition even competing as the first black player in the Southern Conference. In 1968 he received “Southern Conference Player of the Year” recognition which as Norm Julian has pointed out in his book “Legends” was newsworthy in itself in light of integration problems in areas where WVU competed.
Fritz was a “complete” player scoring a total of 1,687 points for an average of 20.1 per game in his three-year career. In the 1966-67 season, he set a WVU program record by making 197 assists. As a student he came to be regarded as one of the most popular persons on campus. When he graduated, he was drafted both by the Cowboys in the NFL and the Warriors in the NBA. He chose the NBA, and during an eight-year NBA career Williams played with the San Francisco Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He was inducted as a member of the WVU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1993 and as an inaugural member of the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2017.
Ron “Fritz” Williams died on April 8, 2004. Yet his legacy is one which still has much to contribute to the WVU community and to the WVU Basketball program. He was a non-white milestone player who contributed much to racial integration at our university by his extraordinary athleticism and team play, through his courage and loyalty, and by his winsome ability to be a spirited, relaxed, but focused human being. He provided compelling leadership for successful integration in men’s basketball which was timely and essential for the program.
Williams is a Mountaineer luminary in athletics. His story and contributions deserve most prominent recognition.
Don Spencer
Morgantown
