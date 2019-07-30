Many call for Harriet Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.
I say, instead of eliminating Jackson, why not just issue a new bill — the $25 — and put her on it?
We already have the quarter. Why not the $25 bill? Twenty-five dollars is a very common amount. Why not allow buyer/payers to accommodate that amount with just a singular bill instead of needing two or more?
Also, it could allow the government to raise revenue by charging an initial-limited-release profit (if that would be legal, that it is). The first year, issue, maybe, 50 to 100 million units and charge $27.50 to $30 per unit and use that “tax” profit to start a fund for the reduction of student debt or some other benevolent purpose.
Keith Anderson
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.