A segment on Fox News showed people in Harlem in New York throwing buckets of water on police officers before and during them making an arrest.
My question is, why doesn’t the other networks, even the newspapers, ever mention this?
This is sickening behavior! Attention! This has nothing to do with Mr. Trump. It’s the culture that has developed over the last few years thanks to the left and the idiots in Hollywood.
Our youth are in trouble.
Ralph Walker
Chesterfield, Va.
