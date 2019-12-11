I just finished watching WVVA news for Nov 12th and saw where they are having numerous accidents and issuing even more numerous traffic fines in the Beckley area where they are adding the third lanes from the I-64 split to somewhere past Beckley on I-77.
I have driven that stretch for many years. I now travel it weekly and the report was correct. It is tight and dangerous as some cars and trucks ignore the speed limits and plow on as if there is no work being done. I might add that every time I travel this area now I get upset over the fact that there is this “road” project being done in the first place.
As I said I am no stranger to this area and saw no reason for the project. Yes, there is traffic, but not so much that the present four lanes cannot safely handle it. Raleigh County should be grateful for the traffic. It is not a problem. It is a blessing.
I mentioned that I watched the WVVA news cast today, this past week I also saw a news cast showing the plight of businesses in Welch, the county seat of McDowell County, as I am sure some of you did too. If you remember the panorama of the camera there was only one person on the main street. Princeton and Beckley, what would you do if you had no foot traffic on your main street?
Ask the people in McDowell or Wyoming counties if they would welcome traffic problems associated with a four-lane highway. This is a shame, and one that every other county in our state bears some of the responsibility for. McDowell and Wyoming counties have played a large part in building roads, infrastructure and business in the rest of the state and these counties are now fast becoming waste lands. Money from the minerals and timber have been funneled to the rest of the state by politicians and the residents of said counties have unwavering loyalty to the Democratic party.
Instead of funding these nicety road projects in areas of the state where highways are numerous, it should be the priority — no, a requirement — of our leaders to see that highways are built in those counties that have been ignored for such a long time. At one naïve time in my life I thought I would retire when I could drive from Bluefield to work in Wyoming County on a four-lane highway. Sadly I have come to realize that my grandchild will not live to see it and she is 8.
How can a state ignore the people and counties that were once a catalyst for their growth?
Alan Webb
Princeton
