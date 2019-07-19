Where were you 50 years ago when Neil Armstrong took that first step on the moon and proclaimed, “ That’s one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind”?
There was no television where I was that day to be able to watch this historic moment live. I remember, however, looking up at the stars and peering at the moon, along with a whole camp of little French children, in the Vosges Mountains near the town of Gerardmer, France, where I was working as a camp counselor that summer. We all gazed upward together, in awe and wonder!
The following day, while on a hike in the beautiful green mountainous surroundings, the questions and remarks started coming from the children, some of which I’ve never forgotten, because they offered a different perspective that I would not have experienced in another setting:
One 11 year old boy asked, “Mademoiselle, does this mean now that the moon belongs to America?” And another child remarked, “I bet those astronauts were glad to get away from their wives for a while.”
It’s not surprising that such a historic event as America’s landing on the moon, can conjure up a memory of the context in which one was experiencing the event. And it’s also “kind of fun” to share one’s recollections! Thank you for allowing me to do so!
Virginia Chryssikos
Bluefield
