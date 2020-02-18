Thank God our country is finally stopping cruel/outdated, and just straight out abuse of testing products on animals in labs across the United States.
The article in your Feb. 2 newspaper listed California, Nevada, and Illinois as three states that passed new laws this year regarding this barbaric, sick practice.
I hope West Virginia is another one that has or will do the same.
Michael Smith
Kimball
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature and address of the writer to be considered for publication.
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, WV 24701
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.