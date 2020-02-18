Thank God our country is finally stopping cruel/outdated, and just straight out abuse of testing products on animals in labs across the United States.

The article in your Feb. 2 newspaper listed California, Nevada, and Illinois as three states that passed new laws this year regarding this barbaric, sick practice.

I hope West Virginia is another one that has or will do the same.

Michael Smith

Kimball

