I find the Tuesday, October 8, headline, “Boost to secular Constitution,” quoted from the Freedom from Religion Foundation’s Co-President Annie Gaylor, very misleading and historically incorrect relating to our U.S. Constitution.
The Preamble includes the Blessings of Liberty which are Creator endowed (Declaration of Independence) inalienable Rights. Article 1 Section 7 (Sundays excepted clause) recognizes Sunday as a day of rest and worship.
Article IV Section 4 guarantees a republican form of government (not political party) which is based on the Christian religion, according to founding fathers Noah Webster and Dr. Benjamin Rush.
Article VI requires office holders to be bound by an Oath which is a commitment to God.
Article VII is dated and signed in the Year of our Lord, which is a reference to the birth of Jesus Christ (Christmas).
At first the headline made me angry because of the current removal of the Bible in the Schools program, but then I wanted to do something about it.
I encourage, in fairness, that the readers go to revivalseminar.org (Lesson 5) and also obtain from afa.net the dvd, “God in the Constitution.” I will be sending you a copy as well as Ms. Gaylor. Respectfully,
Bruce Barilla
Bluefield
