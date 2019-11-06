I share Mr. Shott’s view of the danger of ‘creepy socialism’ as espoused by the far left movement in the Democratic Party. History shows, however, that far right ‘creeping fascism’ can also gain a foothold in a country, often with devastating consequences.
The virtual worshipping by some folks of the present occupant of the White House, regardless of his conduct, should be appalling to all Americans. The noted political pundit David Brooks stated recently, “We have a president who’s professional competence is at a kindergarten level. Once a nation has lost its heart, mind and soul, it is very hard to get these things back.” My hope is that the party of Lincoln, Reagan and McCain still exists.
The ultimate danger facing any republic, as I’m sure Ben Franklin was well aware, is political extremism, people bent on radically altering a system of government that has now, in all practicality, achieved the lofty goals of our national founders.
Billy Ball
Princeton
