The release of the Mueller report has been a boon for news analysts and political columnists from all angles of the political spectrum. Did Robert Mueller try to deliver justice by balancing on the proverbial political fence without falling into the muddy waters of an already deeply partisan swamp?
The non-definitive 400-plus page report delivered by Mueller prompted Democrats and Republicans to draw their own conclusions because Mueller, in a failed attempt at fairness, tried to guide rather than conclude.
Mueller’s tribulations since releasing the findings of the investigation are reminiscent of the former FBI Director James Comey’s attempt at avoiding the murky waters of politics. Comey became the Dem’s darling when he found nothing criminal with Hillary Clinton’s disappearing e-mails. Then, he became the Republican stalwart when he reopened the investigation shortly before the election after discovering e-mails associated with a close personal assistant to Clinton.
Lastly, Comey became the Republican renegade when he initiated the Mueller investigation and was ultimately fired by the president. Did Comey choose a side, or accidentally fall into the swamp? Is Mueller in similar circumstances?
Robert Mueller was initially described as an honorable man, and many agreed to allow his conclusions to settle the issue of guilt or innocence of a Trump campaign conspiracy provided he follow the guidelines afforded the special counsel investigating Russian interference into the 2016 election. Lately, Mueller has been described as far less than honorable because partisan politics provide no quarter for a perceived enemy.
Mueller knew what he was undertaking. He should testify and give us definitive conclusions without the legalese and double negatives. Is his recommendation impeachment or indictments later for Trump, yes or no? Don’t allow Fox News, CNN, or Attorney General Barr to misdirect us.
Republicans and Democrats confound me when their partisan messages lack uniformity. Consider these issues in the United (divided) States?
Conservative states are passing laws that contradict federal decisions regarding Roe vs. Wade. Right to life is a deeply rooted conservative and religious belief that seeks to protect the unborn.
Anti-abortion sentiment is easily understood morality of the right, even if you disagree and believe a woman’s right to choose is tantamount. Isn’t there a right to life for a child after birth? If so, how can Republicans look the other way as children are placed into cages on our southern border, some dying horribly in the shadow of the greatest country in the world?
Does Republican morality stop at the border during this humanitarian crisis, or is right to life sentiment only important when it aligns with partisan political views? There should be no extenuating circumstances for the unborn or child born to this world if you profess right to life.
Democrats have contrived the Green New Deal contradicting their own beliefs. Democrats embrace climate change science and scientists are alarmed at the (manmade) catastrophic implications to the Earth and its inhabitants.
The Earth is our home and is worth saving is easily understood sentiment from the liberal left Democrats, even if you disagree with the science. But if Democrats believe in science and scientists, shouldn’t they believe science can solve the puzzle of reducing carbon waste when utilizing fossil fuels? Forget inevitable U.S. economic fallout, Democrats should understand that millions of the Earth’s inhabitants could perish without cheap, reliable energy providing them the rudimentary elements to sustain life that energy renewables cannot provide. How many more will come to our border if countries are deprived of energy required feeding, clothing and housing the impoverished?
We need leadership, left and right, to end the quagmire in Washington. Bipartisanship is impossible with politicians who thrive on divisiveness, create misdirection, and conjure lies for self-interest or party whether it is the House leader, Senate leader or President Trump.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
