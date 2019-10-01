I was shocked to read Lara Sitler’s column in the (September 19) paper. Apparently she doesn’t know the difference in hard news reporting and opinion page articles.
Samantha Perry wrote an opinion piece about the sentencing of a tractor trailer driver involving a wreck on I-77 near Camp Creek that killed two West Virginia State workers and injured another. The tractor trailer driver was initially charged with two counts of negligent homicide, failure to maintain control, reckless driving, unsafe vehicle on a highway and following too closely. The driver, at a court hearing plead guilty to reckless driving and unsafe vehicle. Inexplicably, the more serious charge of negligent homicide was dismissed. He was fined a total of $30 dollars and court costs, with no jail time.
Samantha Perry, in her article, was expressing what I’m sure many people were thinking. Was this justice! The driver plead guilty to reckless driving. So, for some reason the state didn’t or couldn’t connect reckless driving, in this case causing multiple fatalities, to negligent homicide.
Billy Ball
Princeton
