People worry about nursing home mistreatment. I hope to raise awareness of another problem. In West Virginia, if you are in a nursing home and have to go to the hospital they can pack up your things and give your room away.
If you have Medicare you have zero days to be gone. With Medicaid, you have 12 days for the whole year.
For someone who has to make that their permanent home, there is no guarantee where you will be when you are released from the hospital. If you want to hold the room, pay $428.00 per day and they will hold it as long as you pay. How many elderly people in West Virginia could do that?
Other states have laws where they are allowed 30 days per year regardless of insurance. This at least gives them some chance to keep their “home.”
Imagine the stress this causes everyone.
Please reach out to our politicians in West Virginia to see if someone will work on this. I would vote for them. A family member may be there now, and we could be any time.
Thank you.
Joyce Tedder
Princeton
