I read the article in the Daily Telegraph the other day supplied by (a previous letter writer) concerning his view that the recent towns and counties of Virginia that have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries would leave the taxpayers of those localities footing the bill and that emergency services would somehow be affected by the loss of those revenues.
I am surprised that Democrats would somehow fail to grasp the concept of sanctuary cities. They have had no problem whatsoever standing up for those cities, counties and states that have become sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, law breakers. Those localities have simply stated that they will not assist ICE with the apprehension of any illegal immigrants and anyone already in custody will not be detained, even if those sought by ICE are criminals!
The way I understand the Second Amendment sanctuaries, they too have decided that they will not assist the state of Virginia in the enforcement of any new gun control laws that they deem infringes upon their citizens’ Second Amendment rights. In other words, if the state of Virginia wants to deny one of their citizen’s constitutional rights, they will have to do it on their own. This may not seem like much but those flakes in the northern part of Virginia ignore their citizens in the south and west. It is perhaps the only way those in Richmond will hear them.
This is not a good situation for those trying to enforce the state’s laws on gun control. Those officers will not have the advantage of the local officers’ knowledge of the area and the people. This may actually endanger those officers. But this goes to show again that the Democrats are not all that concerned about law enforcement officers or the rights of their citizens. But, they are mainly concerned about jumping on the liberal band wagon and passing laws that will not take a single gun out of the hands of someone who wants to do evil, but will take firearms out of the hands of law abiding citizens. It will also help them to make this nation a socialist nation.
Alan Webb
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.