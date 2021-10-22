The “mandate” to submit ourselves to the Covid shot goes on. A majority in this area, I believe, have received the shot. I don’t call it a vaccine, which by definition prevents disease, while the present shot, at best, decreases the severity. That is what they want us to believe in any event. In exchange for a lifetime of “boosters: at probably increasingly frequent intervals.
I’ve been perplexed at the ferocity of the demand for everybody to “get the shot.” Although even the most skeptical of us recognize that a Covid infection can be serious, even deadly, and that some have “post-Covid” symptoms to the infection as well as the “shot”, most, even large old people, usually recover.
So why, if the proponents of the shot have protected themselves with the fake vaccine and the useless masks, are they so insistent that everybody else do the same? The goal can not be to eradicate the virus, as that is impossible, particularly with the expected endless “variants” that the vaccines help to produce, like Miracle Grow helps your garden grow.
I can see that the vaccine dictators are not particularly interested in the health or wellbeing of those who refuse the “jab,” since hospital, military, police, etc., the people who make this country work, are being forcibly retired for not bending over for it. And hospitals across the country are losing some services because so many nurses are resigning rather than get the shot.
I see that a large central Maine hospital is closing pediatric and intensive care units because of staff shortage. Just let your child die of appendicitis or meningitis because some whack job administrator insists that hospital staff, including nurses who are the best among us, refuse the injection.
As I said from the beginning, the world would have been so much better off if COVID-19 had been unrecognized from the beginning. I’m convinced that this will become obvious to even the most indoctrinated and slowest among us. It may take a year or longer.
Stephen DeGray, M.D.
Bluefield, Va.
