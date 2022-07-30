Sarah Matthews is a lifelong Republican. Matthews joined Trump’s White House Administration in June 2020 as Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to Trump remaining there until Jan. 6, 2021, when she resigned. She currently works on Republican committees in Congress. She testified in the last Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing on July 21, 2022.
Matthew Pottinger is a former decorated Marine having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was a member of Trump’s White House team from the early days of his administration. His last job before resigning on January 7, 2021, was Deputy National Security Advisor to the president. He also testified before the Jan. 6 Select Committee on July 21, 2022.
The commonality between Pottinger and Matthews is that both were Republicans and members of Trump’s staff employed by the White House when Donald Trump tweeted about V.P. Mike Pence on January 6, 2021. Another shared trait is, as they testified under oath, Trump’s tweet was a major factor for both resigning.
Donald Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, a tweet that sent the insurrectionists into a frenzy. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts…” We all know Pence could not legally decertify the electoral votes, and the “corrected set of facts” were lies perpetrated by Trump and his close confidants. There was no massive fraud, dead people voting by the hundreds, cheating by election officials, foreign governments controlling voting machines by satellites, voter ballots being pulled from under desks in suitcases, bamboo paper ballots or crooked judges.
A recording obtained by the Select Committee reveals Steve Bannon saying on Oct. 31, 2020, before the election, that Trump was going to say he won no matter the result of the election. It was all a con by Trump because he knew his followers were patriots willing to fight for their beliefs, if only he could convince them to have faith in the big lie — voter fraud and a stolen election.
Matthews and Pottinger knew the truth, and they understood it was wrong to tweet Pence was a traitor and coward, turning the angry rioters on the vice president. Matthew Pottinger testified that the tweet was the opposite of what the president should be doing. Sarah Matthews testified she felt Trump gave the rioters the green light to continue their violence.
Cassidy Hutchinson testified, “As a staffer that works to always represent the administration to the best of my ability and to showcase the good things he had done for our country, I remember feeling frustrated, disappointed, really it felt personal. As an American I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was unamerican. We were watching the Capitol get defaced over a lie.”
White House lawyer Pat Cipollone testified when questioned that he couldn’t think of one staffer that didn’t want the rioters to leave the Capitol, especially after the violence started. That list included Pat Philbin, Eric Herschmann, Mark Meadows, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, General Kellogg, and Kayleigh McEnaney. Cipollone claimed executive privilege when asked about the president’s preference.
The violence raged on. Trump had performed a dereliction of duty failing his oath of office “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Two pipe bombs were found near where Pence held a meeting. The Electoral count was halted as insurrectionists hunted for V.P. Mike Pence after breaching the Capitol. Pence’s security team, according to testimony and radio/video proof, thought a confrontation was inevitable with the rioters. Thinking they might die defending Pence, they made calls to say goodbye to family members.
That horrible day and Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the attack on our democracy will be remembered in history. It could be remembered as the beginning of the end to our democracy if we do not vote out of office these election deniers and restore voter confidence and faith in the democratic process. This is the hypocrisy of Democrats.
Democrats back the Congressional Select Committee, rail against Trump, and argue this usurper of democracy shouldn’t be allowed to run for office again. I agree. All the while, Democrats have spent $44 million in Republican primaries in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maryland getting election deniers and Trump faithful elected because they don’t believe these Republicans can win against a Democrat in the general election. We — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — should be restoring belief in our elections and removing advocates of the big lie — not getting them elected in primaries.
What does this indicate about the quality, or lack of quality, of Democrats running for office in these states? They do not believe they can win on the merits of their own platform. That’s sad.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
