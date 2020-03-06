A panicked Trump administration is seeking at least $2.5 billion in additional funding from Congress in order to fight the coronavirus. Democrats had called for additional funding weeks ago, but the administration only moved forward with their request on February 24.
“The president’s priority is protecting the homeland, and the administration is working aggressively to minimize the risk of the virus spreading in the United States,” said OMB Director Russell Vought. The Trump administration’s sudden desire to “protect the homeland” from a possible pandemic doesn’t jibe with its previous actions.
The administration fired the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure. It slashed the global disease-fighting operational budgets of the CDC, NSC, DHS, and HHS.
Only 11 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States so far. However, the CDC has said, “Moving forward, we can expect to see more cases, and more cases mean the potential for more person-to-person spread.”
The Center for Strategic and International Studies has concluded that lack of preparedness was so acute in the Trump administration that the “United States must either pay now and gain protection and security or wait for the next epidemic and pay a much greater price in human and economic costs.”
The “next epidemic” is now at our own doorstep. Only time will tell how much of a price the United States will pay for the Trump administration’s past gross incompetence, and its present half-baked, disorganized response.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.