Regarding the removal of southern Civil War statues, “.......Confederate monuments peaked during the Jim Crow and civil rights eras. A striking graphic from the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed that the majority of Confederate monuments weren’t erected until after 1900. Notably, the construction of Confederate monuments peaked in the 1910s and 1920s when states were enacting Jim Crow laws and later in the 1950s and 1960s amid the Civil Rights Movement.” — (The Week, “Striking graphic reveals the construction of Confederate monuments peaked during the Jim Crow and civil rights eras”)
Perhaps a better place for these statues is in a Confederate Memorial Park and not on or near courthouses which are supposed to support equal justice for all American citizens.
I would again urge your readers to ‘fact check’ their material. It is easy. It just takes a few minutes. Log on to FactCheck.org and read the truth. But reading the truth is perhaps why they don’t do this. They just write their articles to ‘gin up’ their followers. In checking Mr. Shott’s “thoughts” on the born-alive debate, there is much debate on whether this legislation was really needed since, “Existing homicide laws would indeed apply to a case of a baby being intentionally killed....” It has also been pointed out, “...that the bill was unnecessary, as a 2002 born-alive bill has “reaffirmed that ‘infanticide is already illegal in every state.’” Interested readers can log on to FactCheck.org. to read, “The Facts on the Born-Alive Debate.” And before you ask, yes the article goes in depth on both the Republican and Democratic support/opposition. But after reading this article, my conclusion is its just another feeble attempt to ‘gin up’ the right-to-decide opponents.
Regarding the Republican attempt to prohibit a woman’s right to decide her own medical decisions, I read the following on Huff Post, “People Call Out Ted Cruz for Hypocritical Tweet About Mandatory Vasectomies.” His Twitter response was to an legislator’s bill requiring “a man to have a ‘vasectomy within one month after his 50th birthday or the birth of his third child, whichever comes first.’” The response on Twitter was not kind to his hypocrisy since Cruz is a well know opponent to a woman’s right to decide for herself on this issue. One response was, “it’s almost as if legislating people’s bodies is wrong.” Please go to Huff Post and read the entire article, especially the Twitter responses.
I admire (Samantha Perry’s) Sunday editorial when she took on a local politician who has been a Mercer County embarrassment since he was elected. Despite his horrific comments about the LGBTQ community in the West Virginia House (it made national news), local Republicans have ignored their problem. Their solution seems to be to have more than three Republican candidates on their ballot in the hopes he will lose. Also, another Republican delegate, when asked about adding protection for LGBTQ kids in his education bill, responded that it was an ‘oversight.’ Well, since this legislative session is almost over, it’s time for him to correct his oversight.
It seems that the leaders in Mercer County and Southern W.Va. have not learned that relying on one industry does not work (look at where relying on coal has led us). A recent example of a mine company closing down a part of the ATV trail shows the fragility of this business. While the expansion in the local ATV business is great, I would hope that they are not ignoring major business development in other areas. Perhaps someone could make a monthly report at the commission meeting on how this effort is progressing.
Regarding Trump’s Daytona participation, why did his organization use a picture from a Bush visit as an official picture of Trump arriving in Air Force One? Did it show a bigger crowd? This reminds me when they were caught using an Obama inauguration crowd picture for Trump’s inauguration crowd picture. Anyway, he didn’t stick around because he had a wedding to go to in DC! (Google it on HP)
Believe when Trump was elected, he “promised to eliminate the deficit in eight years. So far he has increased it by 68%.”— (Newsweek.com)
For all those disturbed by the House Speaker tearing up Trump’s speech, chill out. It’s not like she ripped off a kid’s cancer charity. (Google Forbes, “How Donald Trump Shifted Kids Cancer Charity Money into His Business”)
I have found Psalm 109:8 comforting when thinking about Trump.
Bill Skeat
Athens
