This is a note to the commissioner. They talk about cleaning up the county, they need to come to the Lilly Grove community.
I have not seen so much trash and abandoned houses in all my life. They just throw out trash in front yards and don’t care who sees it.
It’s a disgrace.
Parks has been told all about this. I just wish something could be done to get it all cleaned up and the abandoned houses torn down.
Children could get hurt playing around the houses.
Please look into this mess.
Sandra Croy
Princeton
