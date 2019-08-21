Replying to Smokey’s August 6 column and sharing other thoughts with your readers.
Regarding his list of “free stuff,” he leads off with “More money for Title l schools.” So, what is a “Title l School?” It is a school receiving funds for Title l students. The basic principal is that schools, with large concentrations of low-income students, will receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student’s educational goals. Does anyone think that our schools in Mercer County/southern WV do not meet this criteria? Google Title l schools.
“Universal pre-K” — not even going to respond to this as I refuse to go to the level of denying kids the great opportunity, especially in Mercer County/southern West Virginia, to eat a nourishing meal.
For those readers who do not support free medical care for those that do not work, who do you think pays for their costs at non-profit hospitals like Princeton Community Hospital? We do and if you remember several years ago, Princeton Community Hospital was in financial hurt because of this, then Obamacare happened and they started recovering these financial costs.
“Trump golf costs top $110 million in two and a half years. The conservative group Judicial Watch criticized President Obama when he spent $106 million for travel for his two full terms.” — (Huff Post, 8/4/19) Please note that Trump plays golf, primarily at his own golf courses, so taxpayers are billed for the course fees, the golf carts for him, his entourage, his Secret Service guards, meals, etc, etc. So, who ultimately profits?
Recently Channel 11 announced that our state revenues were down, especially coal revenues due to the lowering of the coal severance tax. Does anyone truly believe that lowering this tax will increase coal production, or was it done to increase profits for “Friends of Coal” as the supply of West Virginia coal dwindles down to nothing?
Speaking of “Friends of Coal,” I would like to ask them what are they doing to help the recently laid off miners, whose checks bounced, because their mines went into bankruptcy.
Rumor has it that the political party once known as the Mercer County Republican Party hopes to be able to reclaim that name once a certain delegate loses his primary election. They seem to be overcrowding their primary with candidates in the hope that this can be accomplished.
Bill Skeat
Athens
