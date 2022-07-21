WV Democratic Executive Committee Statement on the Decision to Overturn Roe v Wade:
“As West Virginia Democrats—and as human beings—we are appalled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s blatantly dangerous decision to overturn Roe.
“Reproductive rights are essential human rights; reproductive healthcare is healthcare. Americans should be free to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their health care providers. In West Virginia, this new abortion decision will disproportionately impact and harm low-income families and minorities. This decision will kill people.
“We therefore call upon Senator Joe Manchin to immediately support nixing, or fixing, the Senate filibuster so Congress is able to pass legislation that will save people’s lives by codifying Roe.”
Signed by Deb McCarthy and 43 members of West Virginia’s Democratic State Executive Committee and 47 important WV supporters not on the SEC, including officeholders, community leaders, ex-officio members, and more
