Music has played a role in most everyone’s life. Songs that commemorate our youth, happy occasions, and sad affairs linger in our minds throughout our existence, and when heard arouses memories of earlier times. Consider this playlist to illustrate our politics, past and present.
As candidate Trump won primaries in 2016 defeating political heavyweights such as Senators Rubio, Cruz, and Rand Paul, and Governors Kasich, Jeb Bush and Christie, can you imagine Bill Conti’s theme song for the movie “Rocky” playing? Trump was a political underdog overpowering the greatest Republicans of the day, just as Rocky beat the odds and champ Apollo Creed. The Republicans and Creed underestimated their opponent.
Next came the title match (presidential election) between contenders Trump and Clinton, and the tune is “Breaking the Law” by Judas Priest. Then-FBI director, James Comey announced on Oct. 28, 2016, 11 days before the election that he was reopening the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email debacle by sending a letter to Congress declaring his intentions. Today Republicans making outrageous statements and threats against the FBI forget the FBI facilitator propelling Trump to his presidency. In 2016, Comey was Trump’s cornerman.
After that, Eric Clapton’s “I Shot (fired in my version) the Sheriff” should have been in Trump’s playlist. Only as in Clapton’s lyrics, Trump didn’t shoot sheriff John Brown; he fired FBI director Comey. Trump may regret his move with the deputy as Clapton’s song declared, “but I did not shoot the deputy.” Trump appointed Chris Wray to head the FBI. Wray is the FBI official that joined Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to allow the search of Mar-A-Lago.
Despite Republican’s claims, AG Merrick Garland doesn’t take orders from President Biden, unlike former AG Bill Barr who leapt to Trump’s every whim. The White House has kept its distance from the Mar-A-Lago search and Garland’s investigation. Perhaps Barr was listening to Tina Turner’s 1984 song “Private Dancer” and decided to play the role. Barr’s routine ended when Trump went rogue after the 2020 election.
Imagine the iconic voice of Frank Sinatra singing “New York, New York” as Donald Trump conducted his business dealings in Trump Tower before entering politics. Sinatra’s lyrics included, “I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps and find I’m king of the hill, top of the heap.” That’s Trump, for sure. And the last stanza, “If I can make it there, I’ll make it practically anywhere. It’s up to you New York, New York, New York.”
Ironically, Trump just appeared in a New York court where his businesses are being investigated. He asserted the Fifth more than 400 times during his testimony. I guess he didn’t make it there because after losing his residency at the White House, Trump headed to Mar-A-Lago in Florida.
Trump should have considered Blue Oyster Cult’s song “Florida Man” before changing his residence. The song hints that Florida is cursed and asks, “Should you settle down in the Sunshine State? You should know of its tangled fate.” And the last stanza, “Don’t you laugh, it could be you. The Florida curse always comes true. You can jeer, but you don’t understand. Any fragile soul can be a Florida man.”
Is Donald Trump a fragile soul? Representative Adam Kinzinger during an interview asked how a man supposedly as smart and great as Trump can allow himself once again to be a victim of the “deep state.” That’s a no-brainer. Trump is raising millions from his supporters playing the injured innocent of the Mar-A-Lago search.
Lawyers representing Trump signed papers stating there were no other classified documents at Mar-A-Lago. Informant(s) advised otherwise. Cue the Jamo Thomas song, “I spy (for the FBI).” Trump is a “Florida Man” and an object of his own bad, reckless behavior, as demonstrated in his phone call to Georgia.
Every time the Georgia investigation of the 2020 presidential election is mentioned the Ray Charles’ ballad “Georgia on My Mind” is revived. Only it isn’t “an old, sweet song” as Charles crooned that keeps Georgia on the mind of Senator Graham, Rudi Giuliani, and former President Trump. It’s their illegal meddling in the election. Hasn’t everyone heard the tape where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to lie about the results?
The late great Charlie Daniels unknowingly described the situation in “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” In the opening lyrics Daniels sings, “The devil went (called) down to Georgia, he was lookin’ for a soul to steal. He was in a bind ‘cause he was way behind. And he was willin’ to make a deal.” Raffensperger let everyone know that his soul wouldn’t be stolen because he wasn’t about to make any illicit deals with you know who.
Don V. Hylton, Bluefield, Va.
