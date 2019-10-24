Tax levy: In regards to the article in Wednesday’s edition and WVVA’s story, I feel like we don’t need the levy. They say our taxes won’t go up, but they don’t say they will come down.
They say that they rent out the Chuck Mathena Center. Well get him to donate the time and write it off. Don’t have the rescue squad sit at a game when they are only less than a mile away. Tell (Dr. Deborah) Akers to take a pay cut. She is way overpaid!
If in the story that said a $13,500 tax debt yielded 60 plus dollars for the levy, then my $90,000 plus tax debt would save me how much? My mortgage would go way down since taxes are built into my monthly payment.
My wife is going to kill me since she works in the school system. But until 2016 I made good money, then I got disabled, so I took a huge pay cut I cannot make up! So any savings help, unless my wife gets cut. But she has pretty good seniority. So I hope that helps.
Keith Smith
Princeton
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature of the writer.
By email:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.