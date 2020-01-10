I, like most Americans, have sat and watched our elected officials in Washington do everything they can think of to destroy our democracy. President Trump was elected in a fair election in 2016. Since that time, every move possible has been taken to push him out of office. Now all we hear is that the president must be impeached.
The will of the 63 million American people that elected him is being completely ignored. The politicians seeking impeachment could care less about the progress that has been made since 2016 for the common American. Their whole objective is to deny him any credit for the progress he has made and to impeach him because of their personal anger and hate toward him.
So, why vote? If a group of angry and jealous politicians have more power than 63 million citizens, then why should we waste our time going to the polls? I feel that my vote is being stolen from me if this meritless impeachment stands.
Is it safe to say that whoever is elected can be replaced just because a group of residents from the swamp are full of anger and hate because he/she won the election?
They are so afraid Trump will win again in 2020, they will do most anything to prevent it. Keep in mind, there is no regard in the hearts of the aggressors to the issues confronting most Americans that affects their lives everyday or folks who scramble to make the bills after a hard day’s work.
I always thought the people decided who our president would be and if he/she didn’t meet expectations, he/she could be replaced at the next election. Doesn’t seem to work that way anymore. Ordinary Americans have no say. We don’t have a microphone to voice our concerns or dissatisfaction with this witch hunt that is going on. I am sure if we did, things would be different. The only voice we have ever had is to vote, but now the power of voting is being threatened. It is very sad we have come to where we are. So why vote?
Ron Comer
Princeton
