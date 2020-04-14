During early 1885, train conductor George Longley on Grand Trunk Railway arrived at the Canadian Bonaventure Station. The Protestant conductor was ill and presented with fiery eruptions on his body. Longley was diagnosed with smallpox at Montreal General Hospital, and was not allowed admission to the facility.
The conductor, growing increasing sick, was taken to the Catholic Hotel Dieu Hospital and admitted by a nun who asked why he had not went to Montreal General. He reported his denial of admission there. Neither the English Montreal General or French Catholic Hotel Dieu reported the smallpox case to health officials.
Based on an article published in 2013 written by James Marsh, the disease spread throughout the Hotel Dieu Hospital and could not be contained. To curb the spread, in mid-April the city’s board of health chose to discharge patients not ill unaware they were in the incubation stage. The virus was released in the streets of Montreal. Marsh wrote, “In the 15 months since George Longley had entered Montreal, the disease had taken 5,864 lives and had disfigured another 13,000.”
French Canadians were wary of vaccinations developed in 1796 in England by Edward Jenner. Associated with British surgeons, French Canadians refused the smallpox vaccine. Attempts to contain the disease and save lives were thwarted by anti-vaccination rhetoric (fake news) resulting in nine of ten deaths being unvaccinated French Canadians, most were children.
In Kathy Reichs’ book, “Death Du Jour,” she writes of this tragedy and highlights attempts to prevent Bishop Fabre from urging churches to conduct services. Not concerned that the smallpox contagion spread where crowds gathered, Bishop Fabre suggested that united prayer was more powerful than isolated prayer and held church.
Reichs writes, “That’s why French Catholics were dying and English Protestants were not. The heathens got inoculated and stayed home.” For those of you unaware, Reichs’ books inspired the TV show “Bones.”
Edgar Allen Poe wrote of the “Red Death” (smallpox), “No pestilence had ever been so fatal, or so hideous. Blood was its Avatar and its seal — the redness and the horror of blood.”
Today’s “Red Death” is COVID-19. Contrast actions in 1885 and today. Ponder the lack of reporting the initial illness then and now.
Deliberate recent news about pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who was arrested by Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff for showing “reckless disregard for human life” by conducting services at his mega-church despite orders against mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Too bad the pastor was unaware of the senseless death caused by Bishop Fabre.
It is estimated that between 29,000 to 59,000 people die annually from flu-related illnesses. Somewhere between 40 to 60 percent of Americans get the flu vaccine. There is anti-vaccination rhetoric dissuading people from seeking the flu shot just as there was rhetoric disseminated encouraging French Catholics not to be vaccinated for smallpox.
When a vaccine is developed to prevent COVID-19, how many will avoid the treatment? Likely, most of the spring break revelers who flocked to beaches around the country and parties in New Orleans will not find vaccination necessary.
Is it any wonder that we all listen intently to news from our leaders and medical professionals relying on facts, not fiction or hopeful but unrealistic goals, to guide us through this pandemic?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield Va.
