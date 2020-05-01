Coal mining laws command that every area where miners will work or travel in an underground mine be pre-shifted three hours prior to an oncoming shift by certified miners qualified to recognize hazards. Pre-shift exams are often referred to as firebossing and examiners as firebosses.
If my history is correct, the term “fireboss” originated during the early era of underground coal mining when carbide headlamps (open flames) were used to illuminate the mine and canaries were kept nearby to warn of oxygen deficiency. Firebosses, at great risk, preceded miners underground with torches to literally burn the methane from areas where coal would be mined.
Of course, the evolution of mining coupled with science has replaced these dangerous practices with modern technology for pre-shift examiners (firebosses) to inspect underground mines safely. Certified miners use hand-held detectors that readily measure oxygen, methane and carbon monoxide levels.
In some ways, this COVID-19, novel coronavirus pandemic has created the same learning curve that early miners experienced and with the same deadly results. Science and medicine will prevail and we will be provided safer measures dealing with this pandemic without the draconian requirements we are enduring currently. Mistakes have been made and it is easy to finger-point in hindsight, but some blunders are too egregious to ignore. Here are a few, in my opinion.
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested that the elderly were willing to sacrifice themselves to save the economy. “There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for our children and grandchildren,” he stated on Fox News. Dan Patrick should be required to visit the families of all elderly people that have succumbed to this virus and witness their grief.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s brazen display of her $24,000 refrigerators fully stocked with ice-cream was outrageous. She also initially ignored funding the relief package, and instead called for a vote on flavored tobacco legislation. Pelosi should be required to spend her weekends serving food at homeless shelters. Perhaps her supporters that visit the Kennedy Center can join her. She is the epitome of wealthy, out of touch politicians that can’t grasp the reality of struggles we endure.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell should be chastised for politicizing the relief money to save the American economy during this pandemic. He indicated states should consider bankruptcy instead of the Senate approving “blue state bailouts.” State governments fund schools, police departments, fire departments and other services required for its citizens to exist. Paraphrasing New York Governor Cuomo, “States in need are not blue states or red states; they are red, white and blue states.” Cuomo pointed out that New York State generates $116 billion more to federal coffers than it receives while Mitch McConnell’s state, Kentucky, receives $148 billion more in federal support than it pays. McConnell should understand he represents states in need and business, and strike an equitable balance between the two with taxpayer money.
Blink and you will miss President Trump in the midst of doublespeak. Trump praises China for their forthright information about COVID-19, and then reprimands the World Health Organization for not holding China responsible for the pandemic. Trump re-tweets a “fire Dr. Fauci” message, and then says he has no intention to fire him. Trump wrongly said he has total authority and control over when the states will reopen, and then not admitting his mistake authorizes control by state governors. Trump supports protesters eager to return to work and encourages state governors to reopen their economies, and then belittles Georgia’s Governor Kemp for disobeying federal guidelines and opening too soon. He dangerously promotes an untested drug for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine, and then demotes Dr. Bright, the lead physician for developing vaccines, for not supporting his recommendation.
What do you do with a president that doesn’t understand the Constitution and states’ rights? What do you do with a man that recommends bizarre medical treatment (inject disinfectant) for this virus while having little knowledge about medicine? How do you teach him humility? Give him a torch and tell him to “fireboss” the mine.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
