The Red cross is in need of blood donations. People who are able and eligible to donate should call the Red Cross and find a place and time to do so. All it costs is an hour or so of your time.
The local news networks could mention this on their evening newscasts and the newspapers could print it on the front page in a little red box if it doesn’t take up too much precious room. Honestly, I think the Red Cross could also do a better job of getting the word out.
Ralph Walker
Chesterfield, Va.
