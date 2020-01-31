Impeachment, a topic fiercely dividing our country, makes headlines once again as Senate Republicans suggest they have not yet garnered sufficient support to block Democrats from allowing new witnesses in the Senate. Bombshell revelations from an unreleased book by former Security Advisor John Bolton have unnerved enough Republican senators to potentially lay calls of swift trial to rest.
From Donald Trump’s informal demands to disregard federal subpoenas, to ill-mannered Twitter rants, he has inadvertently revealed his true character while unveiling blatant disregard for the due process of law that our founders worked tirelessly to establish. It has become increasingly clear through repeated verbal assaults on the character and integrity of witnesses that our president, whom regardless of partisan devotion we hold dear as the heart of our democracy, is perhaps cloaking involvement in a sinister plot to shift 2020 election odds in his favor.
This nation deserves nothing less than the truth, the Constitution demands nothing less than justice, and the voters of this nation that will decide Trump’s fate regardless of acquittal, deserve nothing less than facts from the man we’ve trusted with the highest office in this country. Regarding the upcoming Senate vote concerning further witnesses, I plead to Congress, listen not to the sway of partisan voters, but to your own moral conscience. Heed the duty to uphold the dignity that our nation deserves. America is watching. It will be us who decide your fate in the ballot box. The scales of justice must and will be balanced.
Seth Cardwell
Bluefield
