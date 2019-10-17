I would like to comment on the recent LGBTQ cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and the people arguing against granting the LGBTQ community the same rights millions of Americans already enjoy. Some of these rights are the right to marry the person you love, to live where you want to and to not have to worry about being evicted because of the person you are, and to have a job that you enjoy without having to worry about being fired because of the person you are.
I see the same arguments and the same people that support these arguments as being the same arguments/people that opposed granting the African-American community the rights they gained when the 1964 and 1968 Civil Rights Acts were passed. To see my point, just insert the term African-American in place of the term LGBTQ and you will see the similarities. That in 2019 a group of Americans have to fight for the rights that millions of Americans already enjoy is disheartening, and to find that there are still people today that would oppose the right of other Americans to enjoy the same rights they enjoy is beyond disappointing.
I encourage everyone to stop and think: Is this the America we want to be?
Bill Skeat,
Athens
