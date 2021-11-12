I am offended. Not that it matters to any of you about my feelings but there are some things I think you need to know. Your recent headline regarding “Bad Boosters” gave the impression that there was a problem with the Moderna vaccine given as a booster on Oct. 28 at the vaccination clinic sponsored by the Mercer County Health Department.
The vaccines were not “Bad.” They had not exceeded their expiration date. They hadn’t spoiled. They were not tampered with, nor were they contaminated in any respect. There was a mistake made in the administration of the booster resulting in a larger dose given than was recommended but as soon as the error was realized the public was notified and an apology was issued.
I can’t speak as to exactly how the information regarding the change in the dosage from the first two Moderna shots and the booster shot was not communicated to our local health department, or if it was, how it was missed, but I can tell you that it was not because of anyone who works at the Mercer County Health Department being “lazy or dumb”.
As offended as I was by your misleading “Bad Boosters at MCHD” headline, I found the quote by Dr. Ayne Amjad, head of the Bureau of Public Health, even more offensive. She was referring to the oversight of the local health department not having the correct dosage information and I took it to mean that she was referring to the employees of the Mercer County Health Department. There could be nothing further from the truth.
I have witnessed their extraordinary efforts to make COVID-19 vaccinations available for every resident of Mercer County who is eligible for a shot. I began working as a volunteer last January when the health department coordinated with the Princeton Rescue Squad to set up vaccination clinics at the Karen Preservati Community Center location.
You must remember that we were in uncharted territory at the beginning of the pandemic. We learned as we went along and it was only because of the dedicated employees of the Mercer County Health Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad, often a couple of soldiers from the National Guard and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped that thousands and thousands of vaccinations have been put in the arms of our friends and neighbors who live in our community.
There have been weekly clinics, remote clinics, shots delivered to shut-ins, taken to job sites on different days and at different hours. An extraordinary effort has been made to make vaccinations available for as many people as possible. And all of this was done while continuing to perform the standard programs provided by the health department.
I would never suggest that mistakes might not have happened. We are only human. I believe there is only one person who has ever walked on this earth who never made a mistake. His Name is Jesus. The rest of us just try to do the best we can. At least I pray we try to. I’ve always thought that it takes a strong person to admit making a mistake and apologizing for it.
I appreciate Roger Topping, (former) MCHD Administrator, admitting a mistake was made and issuing an apology. And I appreciate all of the unnamed nurses, administrators, clerks, medics, maintenance employees and others who have worked tirelessly to, week in and week out, provide a place for people to receive a vaccination as easily as possible. Your headlines should read, “Thanks for the shots”.
Ellen Friend
Athens
