“Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
My first time reading this, I thought how easy to understand. You be a good person. I will be a good person. Our “interrelated structure of reality” will improve society.
Except in today’s American political interrelated structure, what is the definition of what we ought to be? Whose reality? Democracy is being tested because we no longer can discuss issues and hear each other without hatred, demeaning language, and lies entering the conversation. Consider these alarming surveys about our country and its division: According to an Alabama report, succession is supported by 66 percent of southern Republicans to join a new Confederacy. Also, Oklahoma’s News 4 suggests 41 percent of Biden supporters polled agree the U.S. should be split. Is another civil war inevitable in this great country and democracy?
Consider the article from the front page of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on Oct. 24th, 2021. Even a noted stateswoman like Senator Capito couldn’t refrain from the hate game. Understand that most of her statements reflected policy and different methods the Republican party may have utilized for more positive results. Policy discussions about differing points of view are a good thing. Then she said, “We were promised unity, but instead we’ve heard divisive rhetoric that demonizes half of our country.”
That was a laughable moment in an otherwise serious article. Demonization, and hatred, plays on both sides. Understand if you demonize them, they probably demonize you back! She should have astutely said, “We must stop demonizing each other and come together to solve the problems our country faces.” Except that would have promoted Biden’s desire for unity. Republicans and Democrats are no longer capable of assisting one another to help the country they serve. Their agenda priority is power and control, while the country suffers their inability to govern together. I agree, the recent mistakes at the southern border, and in Afghanistan, should rest entirely on President Biden and his administration.
Many months ago, when BDT political columnist, Smokey Shott, wrote about the Capitol invasion by Trump supporters, he dismissed it as nothing more than good fellowship among fellow Republicans, a Kumbaya moment. We all know the result was five dead, and more than 100 officers injured. On Tuesday, Oct. 12th, slightly changing his rhetoric Mr. Shott said, “The January 6th event at the U.S. Capitol Building was illegal and wrong — perhaps even a riot — but it was not an insurrection.” Inferred after he previously made up his own definition of insurrection.
My dictionary defines insurrection as a violent uprising against an authority or government, exactly what Jan. 6th was. It’s all semantics. Democracy is in peril if people believe the use of any kind of force is acceptable to overturn an election. Denying the reality only increases the peril. That is why it is so important to understand the role politicians played, and just how organized it really was, so there is never a repeat. The 2020 summer riots and looting were horrendous and unlawful and demonstrated our ability to violently hate, but those appalling events would never supplant our democracy with an autocracy.
Dr. King was correct, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Hatred knows no bounds. I just hope we realize how it affects us directly and indirectly before it’s too late.
Don V. Hylton, Bluefield, VA
